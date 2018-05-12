You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore property investment sales could hit record in 2018

JLL sees private home prices, office rents and prices continuing to rise for the next couple of years.
Sat, May 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

SINGAPORE'S property investment sales market rebounded in 2016, surged to a 10-year high in 2017 and could end 2018 on a record high, according to recent JLL data.

Investors continue to be drawn to Singapore by its unique proposition - the opportunity to reap returns not only in the short

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

As flat prices soar in HK, investors park money down in the lot

Reits

A new 25-storey tower at New York's City Hall Park

CDL Q1 net profit slips 16.3% to S$80m

Peak Court sold en bloc for S$118.88 million

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening