You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore real estate jumps from near bottom to third place in investment prospects: ULI, PwC survey

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 4:47 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SINGAPORE property has gone from near the bottom in investment prospects within the Asia-Pacific region to third place, according to this year's Emerging Trends in Real Estate Asia Pacific 2018 report, a real estate forecast published by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and PwC.

This comes on the back of a resurgence in investor sentiment towards the republic in 2017, which appears to have found a bottom in both its office and residential sectors.

The report noted that after two years of declining rents caused by a sluggish economy and a glut of supply, investors now believe that Singapore's commercial and residential markets are near its bottom.

"Office rents in Singapore have firmed probably earlier than expected, while completion of the region's biggest office deal in September 2017 has now galvanised the local market and set a floor for valuations. Several core office transactions have taken place this year, with foreign funds buying actively."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The September office deal refers to CapitaLand Commercial Trust's S$2.09 billion acquisition of Asia Square Tower 2 from BlackRock Asia Property Fund III LP.

It added: "The residential sector is also showing signs of recovery, with rising transactions and a slight uptick in pricing for the first time in four years. Sales of developer sites have surged amid tightening supply as developers seek to replenish the land banks. The rebound seems likely to be sustainable, given several years of pent-up consumer demand. The Chinese developers have also been active in buying land, pushing up land auction prices for residential sites significantly through 2017."

The report provides an outlook on Asia-Pacific real estate investment and development trends, and is based on the opinions of more than 600 real estate professionals including investors, developers, property company representatives, lenders, brokers and consultants.

Real Estate

US existing home sales increase more than expected

Keppel Land to divest West Bali site, citing focus on Greater Jakarta market

China's Wanda Hotel reviews property landmarks, but no talks to sell

Luxury flat on Hong Kong's Peak sells for Asian record price of more than HK$1.16b

OUE Lippo Healthcare: No decision on sale, plans for KL site; any evaluation preliminary

Roxy-Pacific takes 45% stake in A$74.1m purchase of Melbourne building

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening