You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore releases 11.25 ha of industrial sites for sale for 1H 2017

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 12:30
by
angelat@sph.com.sg

sg.jpg
The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has launched its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme for the first half of 2017.
PHOTO: SPH

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has launched its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme for the first half of 2017.

There will be 6 sites in the confirmed list and 5 sites in the reserve list, with a total site area of 11.25 hectare (ha).

The confirmed list of industrial sites will total 3.27 ha. These include plots in Tuas South Link 3, Tampines North Drive 3, Jalan Lam Huat and Tuas South Link 2.

The 5 sites in the reserve list will total 7.98 ha. They are located at Tuas Bay Close, Woodlands Height as well as Tuas South Link 1 and 3.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
5 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening