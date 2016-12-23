Singapore releases 11.25 ha of industrial sites for sale for 1H 2017

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has launched its Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) Programme for the first half of 2017.

There will be 6 sites in the confirmed list and 5 sites in the reserve list, with a total site area of 11.25 hectare (ha).

The confirmed list of industrial sites will total 3.27 ha. These include plots in Tuas South Link 3, Tampines North Drive 3, Jalan Lam Huat and Tuas South Link 2.

The 5 sites in the reserve list will total 7.98 ha. They are located at Tuas Bay Close, Woodlands Height as well as Tuas South Link 1 and 3.