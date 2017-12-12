You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore resale condo prices up 0.5% in November: SRX Property

Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 11:11 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BP_condo_111217_34.jpg
Resale prices of private condominiums in Singapore posted a 0.5 per cent increase in November 2017 from a month ago, SRX Property flash estimates showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of private condominiums in Singapore posted a 0.5 per cent increase in November 2017 from a month ago, SRX Property flash estimates showed on Tuesday.

From a year ago, condo resale prices in November were 6.2 per cent higher, but were down by 2.4 per cent from the peak in January 2014.

In the year to date, condo resale prices increased by 5 per cent from January 2017.

All regions recorded year-on-year price increases, with the Core Central Region (CCR), Rest of Central Region (RCR) and Outside Central Region (OCR) registering gains of 7.1, 7.3 and 5 per cent, respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CCR index hit a new high at 166.3, which is 1.2 per cent higher than the last peak seen in October 2013.

Based on SRX Property's estimates of condo resale transactions, about 1,475 units were resold in November 2017, a 0.9 per cent bump in volume compared to the 1,462 units resold in October 2017.

On a year-on-year basis, resale volume in November 2017 was 129.4 per cent higher compared to the 643 units resold in November 2016, but was down by 28 per cent when compared to the peak of 2,050 units resold in April 2010, according to SRX data.

Overall median TOX (Transaction Over X-Value) in November 2017 was S$12,000, doubled the S$6,000 in October 2017. TOX is similar to the cash-over-valuation model, and measures whether buyers are overpaying or underpaying based on SRX Property's computer-generated market value.

The district with more than 10 resale transactions in November this year, District 11 - encompassing the Newton and Novena areas - posted the highest median TOX for the month at S$80,000.

This means a majority of buyers in the district purchased units above the computer-generated market value.

District 12 - encompassing the Balestier and Toa Payoh areas - posted the most negative median TOX of S$9,000.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Australia's Westfield is in deal talks as mall M&A spreads

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Airbnb ends payment system in France suspected of facilitating tax evasion

Oxley buys freehold Apartment 8 at Potong Pasir for S$21.53m

CDL offers compromise but decision lies with M&C Hotels shareholders

New flats and new role for Dakota Crescent estate

Editor's Choice

BT_20171212_JLDIGIBANKUTU3_3216696.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?

BT_20171212_ASTRAFI12_3216587.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Trafigura sees higher volatility in oil market next year

BT_20171212_SHEQUITIES12_3216562.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Asian equities set for 'bullish' road ahead driven by earnings

Most Read

1 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
2 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
3 Stocks to watch: CDL, ComfortDelGro, Centurion, Fullerton Health, Datapulse Technology
4 Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong
5 Hot stock: ComfortDelGro up on Uber deal; analysts keep ratings unchanged
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Akayed Ullah.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Government & Economy

'Terror' bomber strikes New York subway, three hurt

BP_LAND_111217_29.jpg
Dec 12, 2017
Real Estate

HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk

Dec 12, 2017
Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Accuron MedTech invests in local medtech company Advent Access

Dec 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

CDL offers compromise but decision lies with M&C Hotels shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening