Soilbuild Reit sells Tuas property for S$55m

Singapore
THE trustee of Soilbuild Business Space Reit has signed a put and call option agreement to divest to SB (Pioneer) Investment its Tuas property, commonly known as KTL Offshore after its tenant, for S$55 million.
The buyer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Soilbuild Group
