S'pore private-home prices ease 0.5% q-o-q in Q1: URA flash estimates

PRICES of private homes in Singapore fell 0.5 per cent quarter on quarter in Q1 2017, based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) flash estimates released on Monday morning.

This is the same rate of decline in the private-home price index as in Q4 2016.

The benchmark index has fallen for 14 consecutive quarters.

URA's index for landed residential properties fell 2.8 per cent in Q1 2017, contrasting with a 0.8 per cent increase in Q4 2016.

Prices of non-landed private residential properties fell by 0.2 per cent in Core Central Region, compared to the 0.1 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices in the city-fringe or Rest of Central Region remained unchanged, after registering a decrease of 2.0 per cent in the previous quarter. Prices in the suburbs or Outside Central Region rose 0.1 per cent, after registering a 0.6 per cent decline in the previous quarter.