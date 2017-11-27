You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sri Lanka to release 50 acres of capital land for investments

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 4:41 PM

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka will release nearly 50 acres of state-owned land in the near future for investments in Colombo's commercial area, a minister said on Monday, as the island nation targets a record US$2.5 billion in total foreign direct investments next year.

Land scarcity and strict land ownership rules for foreign investors have discouraged offshore investors so far.

President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition government has been gradually clearing some state lands dwelled by illegal squatters, mainly around the historic Beira Lake.

"We can easily release up to 50 acres in the near future," Megapolis and Western Development Minister Champika Ranawaka told Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We will call for request for proposal first for the government-owned land in the next year. All the shanties will be cleared by end of this year." A government official, who has the knowledge on the proposed land sale, said the plan is to go for 99-year lease with an investment of at least 1.92 billion rupees (S$16.6 million) per acre.

The government will target investments in tourism, leisure parks and mixed development projects in the area.

Beira Lake is now surrounded by Sri Lanka's tallest Chinese-built Lotus Tower and some popular hotel chains including Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Asia and some owned by local conglomerate John Keells Holdings.

The head of the government's Board of Investment said last week the country aims to attract US$2.5 billion in FDI next year from this year's target of US$1.5 billion.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Manager of Soilbuild Reit to explore investment opportunities Down Under

World's priciest home market defying doomsayers into '18

Oxley confirms talks to buy Chevron House; shares to resume trading

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

Yanlord founder eyes century-old legacy for firm

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

civil service.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening