You are here
Three parties shortlisted for Jurong Point
Blackstone, Macquarie and Frasers Centrepoint doing due diligence before finalising bids
Singapore
MACQUARIE, Blackstone and Frasers Centrepoint have been shortlisted for the purchase of Guthrie and Lee Kim Tah's space in Jurong Point mall.
The Business Times understands that Macquarie and Blackstone have each offered about S$2.2 billion - crossing S$3,350 per square
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg