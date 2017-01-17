You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tokyo office rents seen falling as supply glut tilts balance

While office space mounts, government expects Tokyo's workforce to decline as population shrinks
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170117_OFFICE17_2693948.jpg
With average annual office rent of US$160 psf, Tokyo's Marunouchi district ranks sixth among global business centres, behind Hong Kong's Central (US$290) and London's West End (US$262), says CBRE.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

COMMERCIAL property prices in Tokyo, a bellwether for Japan's market, look to have peaked as the capital faces a glut of new offices even as the number of office workers is set to decline.

The property market had rebounded in the past three years as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe'

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening