You are here
Tokyo to have 45 new skyscrapers by 2020 Olympics
This comes as the surge of buildings planned in the early years of Abenomics near completion
Tokyo
TOKYO'S skyline is set to welcome 45 new skyscrapers by the time the city hosts the Olympics in 2020, as a surge of buildings planned in the early years of Abenomics near completion.
Japan's capital will see nearly 50 per cent more new high-rise space in the next three years
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg