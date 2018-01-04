You are here

Home > Real Estate

Toronto home sales fall 18.3% in 2017 from record level

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 10:24 PM

[TORONTO] Home sales in Toronto fell 18.3 per cent in 2017 from the previous year's record as provincial government measures to cool the housing market restrained demand, but tight supply early in the year boosted the average price.

Sales of detached homes, which fell 23 percent, accounted for much of the 2017 drop, while condo sales pulled back a more muted 9.6 per cent, according to a report from the Toronto Real Estate Board.

Declines in the second and third quarters followed a record high in the first quarter, but the pace picked up again in the year's last three months as some buyers may have accelerated home purchases to beat new mortgage stress test requirements that started on Jan 1, the real estate board said.

The Ontario government implemented multiple measures, including a foreign buyers tax, in late April to try to ease the Toronto region's surging housing markets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The impact of those measures and two recent interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada will be compounded by the new mortgage rules aimed at safeguarding lenders and borrowers.

Even as sales fell, the average selling price for the year jumped 12.7 per cent from 2016 to C$822,681 (S$873,176), the real estate board said.

Average prices rose 13 per cent for detached homes and jumped 23 per cent for condos.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

OCBC launches OneAdvisor Home, a one-stop portal for property purchases

66 property agency licences and 1,344 property agent registrations issued in 2017: CEA

UK house prices will barely rise in 2018, Nationwide forecasts

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

Fitch downgrades Wanda Commercial Property to junk on offshore funding concerns

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
5 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

singapore airlines.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 4, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Budget 2018: Stagger GST hike, remove tax on basic necessities to cushion impact, says Deloitte

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

OCBC launches OneAdvisor Home, a one-stop portal for property purchases

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening