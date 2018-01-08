Toronto, Vancouver home sales fall in 2017 as prices jump

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Toronto/Vancouver
HOME sales in Canada's two largest housing markets dropped in 2017, as government measures to cool skyrocketing prices in Toronto and Vancouver restrained demand, but prices kept rising particularly in the strong condo segment.
In Toronto, sales of detached homes
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo