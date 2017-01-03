You are here

Home > Real Estate

Trump's Indonesia projects create potential conflicts

Involvement in two resort projects gives him access to some of Indonesia's top political figures
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170103_NSTRUMP3_2671731.jpg
Mr Trump with his Indonesian partner Hary Tanoesoedibjo, chief executive of MNC Group, and his wife Liliana in New York on Aug 14, 2015. The Trump group will manage a six-star lifestyle resort in Bali.
SPH FILE PHOTO

Jakarta

ONE resort, planned as the largest in Bali, will overlook a spectacular Hindu temple. The other, in the verdant hills of West Java, will adjoin a theme park.

The properties will be so luxurious, the Trump Organization says, that even an impressive five-star rating will not

Most Read

1 More changes to Companies Act proposed
2 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
3 The road ahead
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening