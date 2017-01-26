You are here
Trump's planned Bali hotel risks angering the gods, and the locals
New tower may clash with local customs regulating building height and proximity to temples
Jakarta
ON THE Indonesian resort island of Bali, building height is measured by coconut trees. Anything taller could anger the gods whom the Hindu locals believe inhabit the island. So plans to renovate a decades old hotel overlooking a 16th century temple and turn it into a bigger six-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg