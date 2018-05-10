You are here

Home > Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Separately, row of freehold terrace houses along Quemoy Road also put up for sale
Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
If included, the incoming buyer of 336 RV could potentially acquire up to 49,805 sq ft, said property consultant Richmond Capital Investments, which is handling the sale.

Singapore

SOME 22 private apartments in 336 River Valley Road, previously known as AA Centre, have been put up for bulk sale by tender. Their indicative price is S$2,200 per square foot to S$2,300 psf, or about S$86 million to S$90 million in total.

The property, known as 336 RV, sits on a site area of about 33,757 sq ft. The land is zoned "residential" use with a plot ratio of 2.8 and a height restriction of 10 storeys.

336 RV, which is within walking distance to Somerset MRT station, is a 14-storey freehold residential cum commercial development, with 90 basement car-parking lots.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The units for sale are located from the seventh to 14 storeys, comprising a total strata area for sale of about 38,976 sq ft.

There are still six residential units pending approval for sale, subject to the tender close.

If included, the incoming buyer could potentially acquire up to 49,805 sq ft, said property consultant Richmond Capital Investments, which is handling the sale.

In 2013, car insurance company The Automobile Association sold the first to sixth storeys, which is the commercial component of the building, to Far East Organization, which now uses the space for its office operation.

Richmond Capital Investments said the residential unit owners decided to unite in the joint sale for the residential component in the development, after noticing the momentum in en bloc sales in the market.

"The investor could potentially convert the residential units into service apartments, subject to relevant authorities' approval," it added.

The tender for the apartments closes on June 6 at 4 pm.

Separately, a row of freehold terrace house, units 17 to 25, along Quemoy Road was also put up for sale with an indicative price "in the range of S$23.87 million" on Wednesday. This translates to a land price of S$1,142 psf per plot ratio.

The plot of land within walking distance to Bartley MRT station, is located near Maris Stella High School, St Gabriel's Secondary School and Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary).

Under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2014, the site is zoned for residential use with a 1.4 plot ratio. The 14,918 sq ft freehold site can be redeveloped into a five-storey boutique development, subject to the URA's approval.

Mount Everest Properties is marketing the collective sale of the terrace houses. The tender exercise closes on June 12.

Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit reports Q1 DPU of 1.45 euro cents, 3.5% above forecast

Frasers Property Q2 profit swells 74% to S$124.1m

Centurion Q1 profit falls 15% on expiry of facility lease

Condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%

GIC, Canadian pension fund buy Seoul office building for 418b won

Oxley to redevelop Dublin city centre site

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
3 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
4 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
5 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_18.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

BP_Najib Razak_100518_22.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening