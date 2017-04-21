You are here
Two sites up for tender to yield 1,160 homes
Landed site in Hougang set to see keen interest from small- to mid-sized players
Singapore
A PLUM landed plot in Hougang at Lorong 1 Realty Park and a large non-landed site at Stirling Road have been launched for sale, with consultants expecting keen demand for both.
The plot in Hougang, which can yield 50 landed homes, is expected to be a bigger draw for small
