You are here
Two small businesses file liens on Trump's DC luxury hotel
They say they have not been compensated for their work completing the project
Washington
THEIR employees installed plumbing, air-conditioning, baseboards and crown moulding in Donald Trump's US$212 million luxury District of Columbia (DC) hotel.
Afterward, they say, they were stiffed.
Two Washington-area small businesses have filed liens on the Trump
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg