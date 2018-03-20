You are here

Home > Real Estate

UAE developers Emaar, Aldar plan 30b dirham in joint projects

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 10:06 PM

[DUBAI] The two largest property developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are joining forces to pursue local and international real estate projects worth 30 billion dirhams (S$10.76 billion).

Emaar Properties PJSC, the developer of the world's tallest tower, and Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties PJSC signed the partnership agreement, Dubai's Media Office said in a tweet. The venture will initially start lifestyle developments on Al Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi and Emaar Beachfront in Dubai.

Developers in the UAE are grappling with a tough local market as demand for property declines, pushing down values and rents. Dubai has seen predictions of a rebound miss the mark again and again over the last two years. Abu Dhabi's real estate market hasn't fared any better.

While new, the partnership isn't the first instance of cooperation between developers in Dubai and its larger and richer neighbor Abu Dhabi. Emaar Chairman Mohamed Alabbar is leading Abu Dhabi-backed Eagle Hills, which is developing projects in countries such as Serbia, Bahrain and Nigeria.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The start of common projects between Dubai and Abu Dhabi "will help strengthen our economy globally," the United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

Technology holds promise, but no silver bullet for land rights: World Bank

Forest City developer Country Garden says annual core profit up 106%

Squatters in upmarket London property spark debate over homeless

California housing problems are spilling across its borders

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades CDL to 'buy', OCBC maintains 'buy'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SG_200318_91.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

DBS.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group hit by lawsuit from top shareholder Goldilocks as default looms

Mar 20, 2018
Real Estate

State tender for Holland Road site draws 15 bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening