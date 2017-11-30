UK house price growth weaker than expected in November: Nationwide

British house price growth, which has slowed since last year's Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.

House prices rose 2.5 per cent on the year, unchanged from the pace of growth in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted house price inflation would pick up to 2.7 percent.

On the month, prices rose 0.1 per cent, slowing from an increase of 0.2 per cent in October, Nationwide said.

The Reuters poll had predicted a monthly increase of 0.2 per cent.

REUTERS