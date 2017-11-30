You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house price growth weaker than expected in November: Nationwide

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 3:42 PM

2017-11-07T000233Z_1363179701_RC158C3050A0_RTRMADP_3_EUROPE-ECONOMY-HOUSING.JPG
British house price growth, which has slowed since last year's Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British house price growth, which has slowed since last year's Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday.

House prices rose 2.5 per cent on the year, unchanged from the pace of growth in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted house price inflation would pick up to 2.7 percent.

On the month, prices rose 0.1 per cent, slowing from an increase of 0.2 per cent in October, Nationwide said.

The Reuters poll had predicted a monthly increase of 0.2 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

Cromwell European Reit opens unchanged at trading debut

Cushman & Wakefield names Matthew Bouw Asia-Pacific CEO

Hong Kong private home prices hit record high for 12th straight month

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
4 Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
5 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

The Stradia en bloc
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening