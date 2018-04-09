You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices rise more than expected in March

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 4:36 PM

file6uawh363jk41h3pqap49.jpg
British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 2.7 per cent in the first three months of 2018 after the weakest increase in nearly five years in the three months to February, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 2.7 per cent in the first three months of 2018 after the weakest increase in nearly five years in the three months to February, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday.

In monthly terms, prices rose by 1.5 per cent in March from February, the fastest gain since August last year.

Both increases were stronger than forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.

However, house prices are still rising much more slowly than before the 2016 referendum decision to take Britain out of the European Union which hit confidence among many households and their spending power as the pound's fall pushed up inflation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

By Halifax's measure, prices were rising by about 10 per cent a year shortly before the Brexit vote.

A shortage of homes for sale is expected to continue to shore up the market and Halifax said it expected price growth to remain close to 3 per cent in the coming months.

Rival mortgage lender Nationwide has said its measure of house prices showed the smallest increase in seven months in March when they rose by an annual 2.1 per cent.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Landmark Tower up for collective sale with S$285m reserve price

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch

Dubai splashes billions on mega projects ahead of Expo

The billionaires behind Lego are shopping for London real estate

Ascott in strategic tie ups with developers in China, Japan and Thailand to manage properties

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
5 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening