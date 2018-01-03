UK's biggest house-price jumps are outside London

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
AN English spa town and two coastal areas saw the biggest house-price increases in the UK last year, outstripping gains in London's hotspots.
Cheltenham in southwest England saw a 13 per cent jump in prices in 2017, almost five times the national increase of 2.7 per cent,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo