You are here

Home > Real Estate

United Mansion, Landmark Tower up for collective sale

Freehold project in East Coast Road has reserve price of S$98m while leasehold Chin Swee Road complex has a reserve price of S$285m
Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

BT_20180410_NSUNITED10_3387236.jpg
The United Mansion site can potentially yield 87 apartment units with an average size of 70 sq m gross floor area, subject to the relevant authorities’ approval.

Singapore

WITH en bloc fever showing few signs of abating, two developments joined the bandwagon on Monday.

Real estate marketing agent Cushman & Wakefield said that owners of United Mansion have put up the freehold walk-up project at 592 to 614 East Coast Road for public

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Yanlord joins consortium to buy 2 Tianjin land parcels

Cheng family's LTC buyout bid declared unconditional

Ascott signs deals with China, Japan, Thailand developers

Lego fund shopping for more London property

Japan ministry proposed story on land sale to justify discount: official

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

BT_20180410_SENSE10_3387214.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Technology

Chinese AI startup snags Alibaba, Temasek funding

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Catalist firms fret over high compliance costs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening