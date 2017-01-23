UOL plans to buy 69,858 sq ft site at 45 Amber Road for S$156m

UOL Group has clinched an option to purchase a freehold 69,858-square-foot site at 45 Amber Road for S$156 million.

The site, which currently holds a horticultural and gardening retail centre, has a plot ratio of 2.0 and is being sold by Sin Lian Huat Co.

The District 15 site is within walking distance of the upcoming Marine Parade and Tanjong Katong MRT stations, which are estimated to be completed in 2023.

UOL has two weeks to exercise the option, and 12 weeks after that to complete the deal.