You are here

Home > Real Estate

UOL's Amber45 condo sees 80% takeup rate over weekend; to launch The Tre Ver project in July

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 6:40 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

amber.jpg

UOL Group saw what it said was a "strong response" from the weekend launch of its 139-unit East Coast condo Amber45, with buyers snapping up 80 of the 100 units released at an average price of about S$2,200 psf.

Singaporeans accounted for 94 per cent of the buyers at the freehold development, said Anthony Wong, UOL's general manager (marketing).

He credited the performance of Amber45 over the weekend to factors such as its prime location and its facilities.

Amber45 is located on Amber Road close to Katong, Siglap and East Coast Park, and to the future Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade MRT stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The development comprises a 21-storey block of residential units, with two-bedders starting from 614 sq ft to 872 sq ft, three-bedders (plus guest room) between 1,130 and 1,324 sq ft, and four bedroom units from 1,346 to 1,798 sq ft.

Besides facilities such as a 50m lap pool, the 69,858 sq ft development also boasts smarthome offerings such as voice-activated functions for lights and airconditioning and smart digital locks.

UOL said it will also expect to launch in July its Potong Pasir project The Tre Ver, a 729-unit condominium on the former Raintree Gardens site. It will be designed by the award-winning architect WOHA.

Editor's Choice

BP_PRUDENTIAL_140518_4.jpg
May 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities

BT_20180514_JQCAROUSELL14_3434596.jpg
May 14, 2018
Technology

Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS

BP_SGconstruct_140518_7.jpg
May 14, 2018
Real Estate

Construction stocks 'look set for change in fortunes'

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Stocks

Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries

klci.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Tel-Aviv to pursue tech, healthcare firms for dual listings

BP_AirAsia_140518_132.jpg
May 14, 2018
Government & Economy

AirAsia shares tumble after chief apologises for backing Najib

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening