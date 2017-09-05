You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA invites stakeholders to form pilot Business Improvement Districts

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:45
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is inviting stakeholders to form pilot Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) - a formalised place management framework through legislation - to empower stakeholders to take greater ownership of their precincts.

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong announced the initiative on Tuesday at the launch of "Making Places Great" exhibition at The URA Centre.

The pilot is to further assess stakeholders' support towards such a framework, which is commonly adopted overseas.

To help pilot BIDs kick-start their place management efforts, the government will provide dollar-for-dollar matching for the collected membership fees at a cap of S$500,000 per year for the first four-year pilot BID programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interested stakeholders can express their interest with URA. URA will help to facilitate initial stakeholder engagement to guide precincts through the process of forming a BID.

Interested precincts can then submit a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) with a proposal outlining broad ideas to bring vibrancy to the precinct over four years, preliminary support from key stakeholders, estimated membership fees to be collected and other funding sources to sustain the business model.

EOI submissions will close by March 31, 2018.
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Work in a bank, sleep in a bunk: Hong Kong's 'co-living' trend

Blackstone cancels A$3.5b Australian mall sale on weak interest - source

JTC launches industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 for sale

China's Hubei is said to halt some new property investments

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

Manulife Reit coy about location of next acquisition

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

fa-noble-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fa-tcj-20170905.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening