You are here

Home > Real Estate

US hotels ride trend of patients travelling for care

Developers are situating accommodation near major medical centres, many in hotel-starved outskirts
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161222_HOTEL22A_2657224.jpg
The lobby of a Holiday Inn built on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20161222_HOTEL22A_2657224.jpg
A special feature in their pool is a lift.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

New York

WHEN out-of-town patients used to travel to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, some would find that their best option for staying close to the hospital for early-morning surgery involved a trip over the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey.

Enter the Edge Hotel, a 54-room

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening