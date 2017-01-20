You are here

US housing starts up more than forecast in Dec

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 22:40

US homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December, suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic growth in the fourth quarter.
[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding rebounded more than expected in December, suggesting that the housing market contributed to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Housing starts jumped 11.3 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. November's starts were revised up to a 1.10 million-unit rate from the previously reported 1.09 million-unit pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts increasing to a 1.20 million-unit rate in December.

REUTERS

