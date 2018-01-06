You are here

Home > Real Estate

Value of deals in GCB areas rises to five-year high

40 transactions last year, up from 37 in 2016, with total value up 8.4 per cent to S$855.14 million from S$788.53 million in 2016
Sat, Jan 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
A two-storey bungalow in Rochalie Drive, with six bedrooms and a pool went for S$33 million or S$1,968 psf.
PHOTO: FILE

BT_20180106_GCB6_3251442.jpg
RSP Architects Planners and Engineers founder Albert Hong sold a property in Bukit Tunggal Road for S$26.5 million or S$1,302 psf on freehold land area of 20,355 sq ft.
PHOTO: BT READER

Singapore

THE number and value of transactions in Good Class Bungalow (GCB) areas in 2017 rose to their highest levels in five years, based on a preliminary analysis of caveats data as of Jan 5.

CBRE's analysis showed there were 40 transactions last year, up from 37 in 2016, with

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180106_CAPTIANEW_3251532.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rejigs China focus with mall disposals

bankfile.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Local banks to gain in 2018 from rising rates, loans growth

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments
4 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
5 MAS chief Ravi Menon named best central bank governor in Asia-Pacific
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180106_COVER6LA1M_3251599.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Brunch

Year of the Cryptocoin

BT_20180106_WELLS2_3251567.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
The Raffles Conversation

A growing asian footprint

BT_20180106_NYSE_3250912.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Analysts are expecting the party to end - they just don't know exactly when

BT_20180106_DISRUPTED6A_3251366.jpg
Jan 6, 2018
Disrupted
Life & Culture

Five-star experience

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening