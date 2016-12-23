You are here
CANADIAN HOUSING
Vancouver home prices may see double-digit decline in 2017: realtor
A series of initiatives aimed at cooling the market has "hammered" sentiment
Vancouver
VANCOUVER'S long-awaited housing correction may be around the corner: Prices are headed for a double-digit decline in 2017 as buyers drop out of the market, according to the head of Canada's largest real estate services company.
"Home prices had got so out of whack with
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg