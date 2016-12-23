You are here

Home > Real Estate
CANADIAN HOUSING

Vancouver home prices may see double-digit decline in 2017: realtor

A series of initiatives aimed at cooling the market has "hammered" sentiment
Friday, December 23, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161223_VANCOUVER_2659072.jpg
The number of residential property transactions fell in November for the fifth straight month in Canada's third-largest city.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Vancouver

VANCOUVER'S long-awaited housing correction may be around the corner: Prices are headed for a double-digit decline in 2017 as buyers drop out of the market, according to the head of Canada's largest real estate services company.

"Home prices had got so out of whack with

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Malaysian ringgit dips to weakest level since 1998 Asia financial crisis
4 Changi Airport Terminal 4 to open in second half 2017
5 Asian markets key focus for OCBC in 2017: CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening