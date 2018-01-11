You are here

Home > Real Estate

Vancouver mayor will not seek re-election amid housing crisis

Thu, Jan 11, 2018 - 10:33 AM

BP_Robertson_110118_47.jpg
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said on Tuesday he would not seek re-election later this year, stepping aside during an affordability crisis that has pitted residents against speculators in Canada's most expensive housing market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[VANCOUVER] Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said on Tuesday he would not seek re-election later this year, stepping aside during an affordability crisis that has pitted residents against speculators in Canada's most expensive housing market.

Mr Robertson, 53, serving his third term as mayor of the west coast Canadian city, said in a Facebook post that after consulting with friends and family, he made the "bittersweet choice" not to run in the October election.

He said he would spend the last 10 months of his term focusing on transit projects, notably a proposed subway line connecting the city's east and west sides, and on "aggressive action to approve record levels of affordable housing."

A former juice entrepreneur, Mr Robertson was first elected mayor in November 2008, after vowing to end homelessness in the city.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A decade later, homelessness has gotten worse, housing prices have doubled and rents are soaring, putting strain on local businesses, with restaurants, retailers and even the city itself struggling to find enough workers.

The typical price for a Vancouver home is now C$1.1 million (S$1.18) in the city's east and C$1.4 million on the west side, putting home ownership well out of reach for many residents.

Faced with a public outcry over the housing crisis, the city imposed an empty-home tax, announced a 10-year strategy to build more affordable housing for residents and enacted restrictions on home-sharing websites like Airbnb.

The moves came too late for many voters, who have long criticised Mr Robertson and his Vision Vancouver party for having too close ties with developers. In a recent special election for a city council seat, the Vision candidate placed fifth.

Mr Robertson gained international attention as the face of Vancouver during the 2010 Winter Olympics, and more recently for his relationship with Chinese pop star Wanting Qu.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

World Bank revises 2018 growth upwards, but warns upswing will be fragile

Jan 11, 2018
Technology

Singapore to launch S-E Asia's first legaltech accelerator

BT_20180111_NROUE11_3258218.jpg
Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare to place out shares to Itochu for S$78.8m

Most Read

1 Cryptocurrency player Ripple keen to set off blockchain waves in Singapore
2 Jack Ma's debt giant grinds to halt as China curbs micro-loans
3 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
4 Troubled Noble Group says goodbye to global oil trading
5 Richest Asian banker plans family office but spurns crypto
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Public works, en bloc projects to fuel S$26b-S$31b of construction demand in 2018: BCA

BCA construction
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX may tweak requirements for quarterly reporting in H2 2018

Business sentiment
Jan 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Business sentiment improving, but not all companies on board with economic transformation: SBF survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening