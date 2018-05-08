You are here

Vinhomes share sale raises US$1.35b in Vietnam's biggest issue

The firm is betting on rising home sales to drive up its business
Tue, May 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

AN INITIAL Equity offering of Vinhomes JSC, the residential property development unit of Vingroup JSC, raised about US$1.35 billion in Vietnam's biggest-ever issue after being priced at the top of an indicative range, sources said on Monday.

The company is betting on rising home sales to drive up its business at a time when foreign and local investors are pouring money into the country, attracted by strong economic growth and a slew of sales by state-owned and private companies.

Existing Vinhomes investors are selling about 268 million shares, or 10 per cent of the firm's equity capital, at 114,700 dong (S$6.73) each, versus an indicative range of 110,500-114,700 dong, said the sources, who are familiar with the matter but did not want to be named as terms of the pricing were confidential.

Vingroup declined to comment on the pricing.

Sources had previously said that Vinhomes' float could raise up to US$2 billion. As the issue was not sold to retail investors, bankers refer to it as an initial equity offering.

Vietnam's strong growth prospects, a privatisation drive by the government and successful private sector IPOs over the past two years have attracted many investors to the country.

Last month, Singapore wealth fund GIC came in as a pre-IPO investor and took a roughly 7 per cent stake in Vinhomes for about US$853 million by buying shares from Vingroup and other shareholders, source said.

Vinhomes' first-quarter net profit jumped five times from the same period last year to 3.99 trillion dong, and revenue surged three times to 10.54 trillion dong, its financial statements showed.

Vinhomes' equity offering eclipsed an offering from Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, which was also priced at the top of an indicative range and raised roughly US$922 million last month.

Though local equity markets have dropped 15 per cent from a record high struck last month, analysts view the correction as short-lived.

Global and local investors such as Capital Research and Management Company, Dragon Capital and Mirae Asset Global Investments agreed to take up about three-quarters of Vinhomes' equity offering, according to a term-sheet of the issue. REUTERS

