With NYC rents sliding, Queens leads the way on Landlord breaks

[NEW YORK] For New York City apartment hunters, April was another good month to find a deal on rents. But no one fared better than those in northwest Queens.

Rents there dropped 12 per cent from a year earlier, to a median of US$2,646 a month after landlord giveaways were subtracted, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Those giveaways were offered on 65 per cent of all new leases signed in the area, excluding renewals, a record share in data going back to the beginning of 2016.

The enticements brought in more renters. New leases in northwest Queens - Long Island City, Astoria, Sunnyside and Woodside - jumped 11 per cent to 272, the firms said.

“More customers who were originally looking in Manhattan and Brooklyn are considering Queens,” said Hal Gavzie, Douglas Elliman’s executive manager of leasing. “It used to be just 100 per cent a different consumer.”

New York City tenants are crossing borders to compare deals in a market groaning under the weight of new supply. Landlords, who’ve accepted they need to compete to keep their units filled, are working to attract new tenants and offering sweeter renewal terms to keep the ones they have,Mr Gavzie said. In Manhattan, 44 per cent of all new leases came with a landlord concession, such as a free month of rent or payment of broker fees. In Brooklyn, the share was 51 per cent, a record for the borough.

Still, the number of new leases in Manhattan and Brooklyn fell 3.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, a sign that renters there found good reason to stay in their current apartments, Mr Gavzie said.

“Tenants negotiating a renewal, they’ve looked around to see what deals they can get,” he said. “So their landlord gives them a sweet offer to stay.”

Manhattan rents in April, after subtracting concessions, fell 2.2 per cent, to a median of US$3,236, the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year declines. In Brooklyn, where rents have also fallen for five months, the decline was 2.9 per cent, to a median of US$2,686.

For Queens, the report tracks only the northwest, the part of the borough nearest Manhattan.

