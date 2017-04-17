You are here
Woodlands set to become 'star destination'
Area will offer close to 10,000 new housing units as well as a new business hub
Singapore
WOODLANDS will offer close to 10,000 new housing units in addition to a new business hub as part of a revamp to transform the area into the "star destination of the north".
"The Woodlands Regional Centre will be a new hub for businesses, especially those with Malaysian
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg