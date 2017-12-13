World's 2nd tallest building opens after two-year delay

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Hong Kong
AFTER more than two years of red tape that kept tenants from moving in, China's tallest skyscraper, the Shanghai Tower, has been quietly opening and filling office space.
More than 60 companies now occupy office space on its 128 floors - including some big names in
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo