You are here

Home > Real Estate

World's priciest home market defying doomsayers into '18

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 3:09 PM

2017-07-31T035436Z_1388683640_RC1441EF1380_RTRMADP_3_HONGKONG-PROPERTY.JPG
Hong Kong's red-hot housing market shows no signs of cooling anytime soon.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's red-hot housing market shows no signs of cooling anytime soon.

Prices in the city have climbed 11 percent this year, defying skeptics waiting for the bubble to burst and government attempts to rein in the world's most expensive housing market through a raft of taxes and mortgage curbs.

If anything, the frenzy has intensified in recent months as investors have poured money into property. Buyers have set new records for everything from luxury homes in the exclusive Peak neighborhood to undeveloped residential land. There have also been blockbuster deals for commercial property in the heart of Hong Kong's central district.

"Now it is very hot, because of the hot money rushing in," said Raymond Ho, deputy senior director of residential development and investment at Savills. "There is more record-breaking coming."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Runaway growth has put the city in bubble risk territory, according to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index. Even so, mass-market home prices will rise 8 per cent to 10 per cent next year, according to property consultancy Colliers International Group.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank LLP expects prices of such homes to climb five per cent next year, while luxury housing advances 8 per cent.

Here are five reasons why property bulls say the city's housing market will continue to defy expectations of a slowdown:

Demand Outstrips Supply

An average 20,000 new private residential units come to market each year, barely enough to cover the 20,000 mainland Chinese who become permanent residents each year - allowing them to avoid the punitive stamp duties slapped on foreign buyers - let alone anyone else. The number of unsold apartments in the third quarter fell to the lowest levels since 2015, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Money's Easy

Cash-rich developers are pulling out all stops to entice buyers. At its Cullinan West project, Sun Hung Kai Properties is offering buyers finance of as much as 120 per cent of the purchase price: 90 per cent toward buying the new property, and 30 per cent to pay down their existing mortgage. More than 95 per cent of the 321 units offered over the weekend sold, Sun Hung Kai said.

They were priced about 11 per cent higher than a March sale at the same development, according to BOCOM International Holdings. Other developers offer rebates to buy furniture or interest-only loans for the first three years.

... and Cheap

In a sign that mortgage wars between banks are raging even amid the prospect of rising interest rates, HSBC Holdings is offering to match low rates from rival lenders. Hong Kong's largest mortgage lender is offering some clients a rate of Hibor plus 1.28 per cent if they get similar terms from other banks. That works out to less than two per cent. 

"These rates are highly affordable and will continue to be, even if the US pushes up rates 25 or 50 basis points," said Marcos Chan, senior director of head of research for Hong Kong, Southern China and Taiwan at CBRE.

The Bank of Mom and Dad

The biggest obstacle for new home buyers is coming up with the minimum 40 per cent down-payment required by Hong Kong Monetary Authority loan-to-value ratios. Step in the Bank of Mom and Dad. Hong Kong's de-facto central bank has warned young buyers are increasingly turning to their parents, with home purchases being financed partially by proceeds from refinancing mortgages. That also makes it harder for others whose families aren't asset-rich to get on the property ladder.

The average number of monthly refinancings rose to 3,100 in the first three quarters of this year from 2,200 in 2016, according to HKMA data.

Through August, the value of refinancing was equal to almost 50 per cent of primary sales, according to Cusson Leung, head of research for Hong Kong property and conglomerates at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"We have the sense that most of the financing is going into buying property."

Soaring Land Prices

Aggressive bids by mainland developers keen to build up land banks have pushed Hong Kong prices to records. Non-local developers account for 68 per cent of all government land purchases this year, according to Colliers.  In February, two mainland companies paid a record HK$22,118 per square foot for a waterfront site. Those costs will ultimately result in higher apartment prices once developments are completed, causing neighbouring property owners to raise their own expectations. 

"People translate a land sale into the final built price, and when it is way above the market everyone will raise their own prices," said Denis Ma, head of Hong Kong research at consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle. 

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Oxley confirms talks to buy Chevron House; shares to resume trading

Singapore investors making foray into Irish property

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

Yanlord founder eyes century-old legacy for firm

Sabana Reit's talks with suitor fall through

Needy families in limbo as Britain struggles with housing shortage

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening