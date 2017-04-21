You are here

Home > Real Estate

WTC exec moves to NY transport agency

Janno Lieber leaving real estate firm Silverstein Properties to manage Metropolitan Transportation Authority's capital projects and real estate assets
Friday, April 21, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170421_NSNYC20_2849471.jpg
Mr Lieber led Silverstein Properties' effort to rebuild the World Trade Center site after the Sept 11 attacks.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

A REAL estate executive who played a prominent role in rebuilding the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan will join the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to oversee its large infrastructure projects, officials said on Wednesday.

The executive, Janno Lieber,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening