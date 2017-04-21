You are here
WTC exec moves to NY transport agency
Janno Lieber leaving real estate firm Silverstein Properties to manage Metropolitan Transportation Authority's capital projects and real estate assets
New York
A REAL estate executive who played a prominent role in rebuilding the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan will join the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to oversee its large infrastructure projects, officials said on Wednesday.
The executive, Janno Lieber,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg