Food manufacturing SME proposes integrated dairy hub
Food manufacturers can thus share a suite of services there, such as R&D labs and warehousing
Singapore
HOMEGROWN food manufacturer SMC Food 21 has proposed that a one-stop hub for the dairy industry be set up here, to give Singapore companies a boost in tapping the region's growing demand for products like infant milk powders, cheese, yogurt, chocolate and ice cream.
The
