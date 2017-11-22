You are here
Homegrown venture Amerald sees value abroad
Management focuses on areas that are highly valued, such as in Malaysia and Indonesia, where profitable sites help boost its bottom line
WITH the government's introduction of successive cooling measures to dampen growing demand, the cooling property market in Singapore spells trouble for many real estate developers. Yet, homegrown property developer Amerald Land has thrived and is in the midst of an overseas expansion drive.
