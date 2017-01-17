You are here
Making technology a friend of Asia's SMEs, not a foe
The industry has to develop the highest standards with true end-to-end products and services.
IT'S no surprise that Asia is poised to become the world's economic centre of power and influence. Within a decade, the region is expected to account for almost half of the world's GDP and over 70 per cent of middle-class spending.
It's also no surprise that small and medium-sized
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg