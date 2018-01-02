You are here

On-the-job experience and career outcomes

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Using English football as a study, in teams' first year after relegation, the appearance rates of incumbent players in relegated teams increased by 12 per cent relative to the non-relegated players, giving them more on-field or on-the-job experience. Such increased on-the-job experience yielded long-run benefits.
PHOTO: REUTERS

While delegating the best assignment to the currently most experienced employee may be optimal in the short run, it is not in the firm's best interest in the long run. Less-experienced younger employees have to be groomed to shadow the experienced ones so that their performance can be enhanced.
PHOTO: FREEIMAGES

WORK experience matters for careers because true skill development happens on the job. A consultant learns more on projects than "on the bench" behind the scenes; a medical intern becomes more proficient by dealing with various complications than by observing cases.

Opportunities to gain

