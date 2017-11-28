You are here
Parcel Santa gets delivery into condo residents' hands 24/7
Working with courier companies, it hopes to have its locker systems at 500 condos islandwide by June 2018.
JIM Huang was working in the last-mile delivery business when Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam inspired him to quit his job and start his own venture.
Specifically, it was when Mr Tharman announced in April last year that the government was looking at implementing a
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg