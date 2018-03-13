You are here
Riding the digital Silk Road
After many trials and tribulations in the tech space, local trade and logistics platform provider vCargo Cloud is ready to capitalise on global trade routes and Blockchain technology.
CAMELS and horses were commonly used to transport goods across the ancient Silk Road, a lucrative network of trade routes that connected both Europe and Asia.
Now, homegrown trade and logistics company vCargo Cloud's CamelONE cloud platform aims to be a digital incarnation.
The
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg