EMERGING ENTERPRISE 2017

Singapore SMEs going places

SMEs are evolving. Not only are they in traditional light industries, they are also in new economy sectors like fintech, medtech and e-commerce, as well as popping up as F&B outlets in the region's glitzy malls, OCBC's Tan Chor Sen tells SIOW LI SEN
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 05:50
by
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20170411_LSEEA11IV0A_2833708.jpg
Business failure is of course anathema for banks, but bankers need to understand SMEs as they evolve, said Mr Tan. "It's something we acknowledge and we work with them."
PHOTO: RENDY ARYANTO/VISUALVE

BT_20170411_LSEEA11IV0A_2833708.jpg
Four past finalists of the Emerging Enterprise Awards have come from Block 71 (above), which is regarded as the hot spot for startups. The block is part of the JTC LaunchPad @ one-north.

SINGAPORE's small and medium enterprises are going places, and popping up in glitzy shopping centres in the region's capital cities.

Although SMEs have, for decades, ventured abroad, they were not normally visible - operating factories in drab industrial estates, tucked out of the way.

