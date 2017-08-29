Stay nimble, stay relevant and make the most of every situation

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
IN THE face of sluggish economic growth coupled with the cyclical and volatile nature of the shipping industry, BLPL represents one of the few firms that stay atop the waves of change.
As a container liner services company, BLPL facilitates the movements of cargo between the Indian
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal