To digitalise, or not to digitalise: That is not the question

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
BUSINESSES today stand at the cusp of what is being identified as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. They will be propelled by the rise of cyber-physical systems built on data, technology, the tenets of artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, cloud computing, mobility devices and augmented
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo