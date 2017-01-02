You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
2017 markets await Trump's pro-business policies
Dow Jones finished 2016 with a gain of about 14%, close to 20,000 level, and it looks like a tough act to follow
THE running joke in liberal circles is that 2017 can't be any worse than 2016.
For the stock market, however, it's hard to imagine 2017 being any better than this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the year with a gain of about 14 per cent, the biggest since 2013,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg