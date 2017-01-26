You are here
Asia: Markets closed for holidays
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:57
[HONG KONG] Sydney, Taipei and Mumbai financial markets are closed on Thursday for public holidays.
AFP
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait