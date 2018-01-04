You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets enjoy fresh rally as energy firms surge

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 12:09 PM

BP_asia_040118_14.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Tokyo led another strong rally across Asian markets on Thursday as soaring oil prices helped energy firms post bumper gains, following more records on Wall Street.

Japan's Nikkei ploughed more than two per cent higher at the beginning of its first trading day for 2018 as investors played catch-up with two days of advances elsewhere.

Like in New York, petroleum-linked plays were the standout as oil prices sprang to three-year highs on the back of a big freeze in the United States, tensions between major producers Iran and Saudi Arabia, and a weaker dollar.

Both main contracts jumped around two percent on Wednesday and built on those gains in early Asian exchanges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Geopolitics has become a bigger factor now that the Iranian protest movement has launched into the open in the past week," Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

He added: "My sense is there is some expectation that President Trump may use the protests as a pretext to reimpose sanctions on Iran and possibly unwind the deal the previous administration did which allowed Iran to increase its exports.

"That would take a significant number of barrels per day out of the market." Japan's Inpex was more than three per cent higher, while in Sydney Woodside Petroleum was pumped two per cent. In Hong Kong CNOOC, Sinopec and PetroChina all piled on more than three per cent.

Those gains were mirrored in wider markets.

Tokyo ended the morning session 2.5 per cent up, Hong Kong added 0.1 per cent - putting it on course for an eighth straight gain - while Shanghai added 0.3 per cent.

Sydney and Singapore each rose 0.1 per cent, Taipei added 0.1 per cent and Wellington was 0.2 per cent higher.

The positive start to the year for equities follows a stellar 2017 and Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers, was upbeat about the future.

"There is a growing reason to believe that the US market will soon achieve strong economic growth as company expenditure and hiring increase," he said.

The dollar held on to the previous day's gains after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting showed policymakers upbeat about the outlook for the world's top economy, which could lead to further interest rate hikes.

While analysts said the board was divided over the speed of rises, it was confident Mr Trump's tax cuts could boost consumer spending.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_SG_040118_48.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares hotly traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening