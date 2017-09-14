You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks step back from decade high as China posts rare data miss

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 13:47

[TOKYO] Asian stocks inched down from 10-year highs on Thursday following a burst of Chinese data which was largely weaker than markets expected, while the US dollar held steady ahead of US inflation data due later in the day.

Spreadbetters expected European stocks to start slightly higher to a touch lower, forecasting Britain's FTSE to open up 0.1 per cent and Germany's DAX and France's CAC to each open 0.15 per cent lower.

China's fixed-asset investment, factory output and retail sales all grew less than expected, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest economy is gradually beginning to lose steam in the face of rising borrowing costs.

That took some of the shine off China's surprisingly robust growth in the first half of the year, which has helped fuel stronger global demand, particularly for commodities, but analysts do not see a risk of a sharp slowdown in its economic momentum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy of China-linked trades, pared gains after the China readings but was still up 0.25 per cent at US$0.8007 after a much stronger-than-expected jobs report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 per cent after rising to its highest since 2007 the day before. China stocks dipped into the red after the data, giving up modest early gains.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2 per cent, while the broader Topix briefly brushed a two-year high as the yen weakened. Reaction to reports of North Korean threats to "sink" Japan were so far limited.

"Foreign investors' short-covering seems to have run its course, while China's weak data soured market sentiment," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Australian shares lost 0.1 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was flat.

Wall Street edged up to a record high on Wednesday, with gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks helping offset losses in technology heavyweight Apple Inc.

The US dollar stood tall, lifted as US Treasury yields climbed to 2-1/2-week highs on an ongoing improvement in broader investor risk sentiment.

But trading was subdued as traders awaited US consumer inflation data later in the day to see if it will change the perception of subdued inflation and slow credit tightening in the United States.

Expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates again in 2017 have waned as price pressures remain stubbornly weak.

The US dollar index, a measured against a basket of six major currencies, was at 92.472 after touching 92.530 overnight, its highest since Sept 5.

It had slumped to a 2-1/2-year low of 91.011 on Friday, when Hurricane Irma threatened the continental United States and on North Korea concerns.

"The dollar would be sold if the CPI turns out to be weak but the main focal point is how the stock market reacts to such an outcome," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"The US financial sector has benefited from the recent rise in yields. Should yields fall on lacklustre CPI data, that could be used as a pretext to sell US stocks which have already hit successive record highs."

The US dollar set a one-month high of 110.735 yen before drifting to 110.460. So far this week it has gained 2.5 per cent against its Japanese peer, a currency often sought in times of risk aversion.

The euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.1874 after losing 0.7 per cent the previous day, while sterling was flat at US$1.3204.

The pound hit a one-year high of US$1.3329 on Wednesday following strong domestic inflation data, with the currency market braced for the closely-watched Bank of England (BOE) policy meeting due later on Thursday.

The BOE must decide on Thursday how forcefully to phrase the prospects of a first interest rate rise in a decade when it weighs up the need to help Britain's Brexit-bound economy against tackling a jump in inflation.

In commodities, crude oil prices dipped slightly after posting a big surge overnight after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said a global surplus of crude was starting to shrink.

Brent crude futures was down 0.3 per cent at US$55.01 per barrel after reaching a five-month peak of US$55.21 the previous day.

US crude slipped 0.2 per cent to US$49.21 per barrel after rallying 2.2 per cent overnight.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
3 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
4 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Jobs 18593318.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

Temasek Holdings.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening