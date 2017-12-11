You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Traders extend global rally after US jobs data, eyes on Federal Reserve

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 11:44 AM

BP_NIKKEI2_111217_76.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets rose on Monday, tracking fresh records on Wall Street following forecast-busting US jobs data, as investors eyed the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting later this week.

US data on Friday showed 228,000 jobs were created last month and unemployment held at a 17-year low, reinforcing the view that the world's number one economy is in a healthy state.

The reading - mixed with news of a breakthrough in Brexit talks, strong Chinese indicators and progress in US tax reform - helped fire a rally in US equities, helping the Dow and S&P 500 to close at all-time highs.

Adding to the upbeat sentiment was an agreement by US lawmakers to keep funding the government to avert a painful shutdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The advance helped staunch a sell-off that has hit global markets for most of this month as traders wind down for the end of the year, while tech firms took a hit from profit-taking.

In Asian trade, Tokyo ended the morning slightly higher, while Hong Kong and Shanghai each added 0.2 per cent, Singapore put on 0.4 per cent and Taipei jumped 0.8 per cent.

Sydney was flat but Seoul dipped 0.1 per cent.

Eyes are on the Fed's last meeting of the year, which winds down on Wednesday. Most analysts expect the central bank to lift interest rates again, but they will be more interested in what boss Janet Yellen has to say about the timetable for future increases.

Bitcoin rose more than US$1,300 to jump back above US$16,000 following a sharp drop Friday on profit-taking after the cryptocurrency touched a record high above US$17,000.

The unit is in focus after surging to multiple records since the start of December.

However, it made a muted debut as futures trading in the currency began on the Chicago board options exchange (Cboe) on a major global exchange.

The move is a milestone for Bitcoin, which has seen a buying frenzy by investors and prompted sceptics to warn of a bubble.

"The level of volatility the introduction will have is uncertain," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

"However, the expectation of new money streaming into the market will likely result in an upward swing. We are seeing some major US banks speak out intensely against Bitcoin. However, most of the negativity is originating from individuals that have a vested interest in Bitcoin's failure."

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20171211_RCCOL11_3214896.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Stocks

Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin

BT_20171211_ASANANOAWC_3214914.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

AnAn banks on parent group to develop investment platform

BT_20171211_LMXTOP_3214993.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton set for growth after QC pain

Most Read

1 Soft finish to the Singdollar in 2017 but here's to next year
2 ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
3 This time it's different
4 Bitcoin plunges 15% in wild trading
5 All eyes on Bitcoin's futures trading debut in the wake of latest spike
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SC Global Media Release - 11 December 2017 - GINZA 12.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Real Estate

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

BP_sgx_111217_3.jpg
Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX to hike derivatives member fees as much as 10-fold from January

Dec 11, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'

Dec 11, 2017
Banking & Finance

Biofourmis raises US$5m in Series A funding from NSI Ventures, Aviva Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening